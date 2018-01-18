BA Firefighters To Get Thermal Imaging Cameras

The Broken Arrow Fire Department will be getting thermal imaging cameras that will help firefighters find victims during fires.

The City Council approved a plan to use $38,000 in public safety sales tax money to buy the cameras.

The devices will help firefighters find victims and flames when smoke is so thick they can barely see.

"We've come a long ways from the time where we needed to touch everything to see how hot it was," said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Steward. "This allows us to reach out and see how hot something is without getting too close to it."

The city also plans to get a new K-9 officer for the Broken Arrow police department, to replace a dog that's retiring.