BA Firefighters To Get Thermal Imaging Cameras - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BA Firefighters To Get Thermal Imaging Cameras

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow Fire Department will be getting thermal imaging cameras that will help firefighters find victims during fires.

The City Council approved a plan to use $38,000 in public safety sales tax money to buy the cameras.

The devices will help firefighters find victims and flames when smoke is so thick they can barely see. 

"We've come a long ways from the time where we needed to touch everything to see how hot it was," said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Steward. "This allows us to reach out and see how hot something is without getting too close to it."

The city also plans to get a new K-9 officer for the Broken Arrow police department, to replace a dog that's retiring.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.