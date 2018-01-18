Oklahoma Man Faces Charges Of Attempted Sexual Exploitation Of Child

A federal grand jury has charged Trevor Thompson with two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Thompson already has peeping tom and indecent exposures charges in Tulsa and Rogers Counties.

The federal indictment is sealed, but records show Trevor Thompson is charged with one count of trying to entice a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct last May and again in September.

That happens to be during the same time Thompson was out on bond for his other cases.

Trevor's first Tulsa County charge happened after a woman driving through the Woodland Hills mall parking lot in January of 2015 said he was driving around following her, pointing a cell phone at her and touching himself.

She got his tag number and Thompson was charged with indecent exposure, then bonded out of jail.



Prosecutors say Thompson was ordered not to be at Woodland Hills mall or even mall, convenience store, or grocery store. That case is still pending.



Then, in 2017, Thompson was charged in Rogers County for taking pictures up his co-worker's skirt in Inola.



He bonded out, said he was going to treatment out of state, then returned home a short time later. That case is still pending.



During that investigation, Thompson got slapped with 14 new charges in Tulsa County.



Prosecutors said Thompson had several photos and videos on his phone of women undressing in changing rooms at the Forever 21 store at Woodland Hills Mall, and up women's skirts as they walked through the mall.

That case is still pending but the judge did revoke Thompson's bond.

Prosecutors said Thompson took those photos between May and October of last year.

That is the same time frame that Trevor is accused of committing the new federal charges.

He has a trial date set in that case for April.