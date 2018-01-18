Tulsa Plumbers Work Overtime To Catch Up On Cold Weather Repairs

Despite the warm-up, plumbing crews are still slammed with pipe repairs.

Some companies said they haven't had this many calls since the ice storm 10 years ago.

Some companies said they can't even get to their customers until next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Mullin plumbing said it has tripled the number of crews working overtime to keep up with the demand.

Crews are dealing with frozen pipes, leaving many without water.

One plumber said he’s never seen anything like it.

"When we get down to the single-digit temperatures the pipes freeze and so we're dealing with customers who don't have water because of the frozen pipes, we're trying to get them thawed out, and then the sun comes out and warms up like it is today and then we're dealing with all the people who had frozen pipes that are busted and dealing with the leaks," said Robert Morris with Mullin Plumbing.

A lot of companies said they're prioritizing their customers, and many might not get the needed repairs until next week.