LA Times CEO under investigation after report on impropriety

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended family

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated Press

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the road

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

State governors in the US are asking the Trump administration and Congress to provide more funding and coordination to deal with the opioid crisis.

State governors in the US are asking the Trump administration and Congress to provide more funding and coordination to deal with the opioid crisis.

Governors ask Trump, Congress to do more on opioid crisis

Governors ask Trump, Congress to do more on opioid crisis

Scientists are reporting progress on a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage.

Scientists are reporting progress on a blood test to detect many types of cancer at an early stage.

Trump administration creating an office aimed at protecting the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.

Trump administration creating an office aimed at protecting the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.

Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.

Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.

Several not-for-profit hospital groups will address drug shortages and high prices by creating a company to make cheaper generic drugs.

Several not-for-profit hospital groups will address drug shortages and high prices by creating a company to make cheaper generic drugs.

Activists on both sides of the abortion debate will be rallying and marching over the next few days in their annual show of force.

Activists on both sides of the abortion debate will be rallying and marching over the next few days in their annual show of force.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because of excessive partisan bias in current lines.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because of excessive partisan bias in...

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2011 file photo, Ross Levinsohn, then Yahoo Executive Vice President of Americas, speaks at the Web. 2.0 Summit in San Francisco. Levinsohn, currently the CEO and publisher of the Los Angeles Times,...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The parent company of the Los Angeles Times is investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior by Ross Levinsohn, the newspaper's CEO and publisher.

The company, Tronc, began the investigation Thursday after a National Public Radio story detailed two sexual harassment lawsuits that named Levinsohn while he worked at Alta Vista and News Corp, as well as complaints from employees who said he fostered a fraternity-like atmosphere.

"We are immediately launching an investigation so that we have a better understanding of what's occurred," a company statement said. "At Tronc, we expect all employees to act in a way that supports a culture of diversity and inclusion. We will take appropriate action to address any behavior that falls short of these expectations."

Levinsohn, who was given the job in August, has not been suspended.

He did not comment to NPR for its story but the network said Levinsohn called NPR CEO Jarl Mohn on Wednesday and said the allegations against him are lies. He declined comment to The Associated Press.

One of the sexual harassment lawsuits named Levinsohn and other executives at internet search engine Alta Vista, NPR reported. In testimony, Levinsohn acknowledged that when he was a vice president there in 2001 he rated the relative "hotness" of female colleagues during office banter with other male employees, and speculated aloud about whether a woman who worked for him was a stripper on the side.

Another lawsuit, filed in 2007, alleged that Levihnson and other executives at News Corp., then the parent company of several Fox television properties, allowed a culture of sexual harassment to flourish.

Both lawsuits were settled for undisclosed amounts.

Former colleagues also told NPR that in 2013 Levinsohn used a gay slur to describe the crowd at a luncheon for Hollywood stylists to an executive at the Hollywood Reporter.

The investigation comes a day before the National Labor Relations Board is set to announce the results of a vote by Times employees on forming the newspaper's first union.

Members of the union organizing committee said they were "appalled" by NPR's findings.

"Ross Levinsohn should resign or be fired immediately," a committee statement said. "Tronc and its board of directors must be held accountable for their failure to properly vet Levinsohn for one of the most important positions at the company and in American journalism."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.