Errant Dodgeball Causes Possibly Criminal Reaction From Ninnekah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Errant Dodgeball Causes Possibly Criminal Reaction From Ninnekah Teacher

Posted: Updated:
NINNEKAH, Oklahoma -

An impromptu dodgeball game gone awry Tuesday afternoon landed a Ninnekah Middle School physical education teacher in hot water.

Nick Johnson, a 13-year-old Ninnekah student, says he accidentally threw a ball that hit his P.E. teacher in the groin. Johnson and his mother Laura say that teacher chased Nick down then whipped Nick repeatedly with his belt.

Laura said, “If you can’t control your temper, you know, then you shouldn’t be around kids."

She wants the teacher fired.

Ninnekah Superintendent Todd Bunch says the situation was handled immediately. The teacher has been suspended with pay and the investigation has been “forwarded to the proper authorities.” The Grady County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s begun an investigation.

Nick Johnson says he’s just sorry it happened in the first place.

“He just ran at me,” Johnson said.

“Did you mean to hit him there?" I asked.

“No, I mean I was aiming for the chest.”

Superintendent Bunch says state privacy laws forbid him from naming the teacher.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.