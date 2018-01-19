Unseasonable warmth creates hazards in rugged rural Alaska

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Alabama police are investigating the killing of a mom and online exhibitionist who was found dead outside her home near Birmingham.

Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

As motion-detecting wildlife cameras get smaller, cheaper and more reliable, scientists across the U.S. are using them to document elusive creatures like never before.

Government scientists calculate that 2017 wasn't the hottest year on record, but close and unusually warm for no El Nino cooking the books.

Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at New Jersey's Newark Airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a proposal prepared for New York's governor.

Winter is off to a late start in parts of Alaska, and rural residents are feeling the effects.

Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

(Bethel Search and Rescue via AP). This January, 2018 photo provided by Bethel Search and Rescue shows vehicle tracks on a portion of the Kuskokwim River near Bethel, Alaska, part of which is not covered by as much ice as it usually is this time of yea...

(Bethel Search and Rescue via AP). This January, 2018 photo provided by Bethel Search and Rescue shows people and objects on a portion of the Kuskokwim River near Bethel, Alaska, that is partly covered by ice, not as much as usual this time of year. Mo...

(Bethel Search and Rescue via AP). This January, 2018 photo provided by Bethel Search and Rescue shows a makeshift roadblock - workers had run out of the $300-a-roll reflective tape they use - on a track that leads to a hole in the ice portion of the K...

(Bethel Search and Rescue via AP). This January, 2018 photo provided by Bethel Search and Rescue shows a portion of the Kuskokwim River near Bethel, Alaska, that is not covered by as much ice as it usually is this time of year. Months of higher-than-no...

(Bethel Search and Rescue via AP). This January, 2018 photo provided by Bethel Search and Rescue shows a truck on a well-used track on a portion of the Kuskokwim River near Bethel, Alaska. The river is not covered by as much ice as it usually is this t...

By RACHEL D'ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Winter is off to a late start in parts of the nation's largest - and usually coldest - state.

Months of higher-than-normal temperatures in areas of rural Alaska have opened dangerous gaps in frozen rivers that residents use to travel from village to village and to hunting grounds since there are no roads.

One troublesome ice highway is the half-mile-wide (0.8-kilometer-wide) Kuskokwim River, where a man died New Year's Eve after he and five family members - traveling on a snowmobile and sled - fell into a gaping hole. The others survived.

Search and rescue teams in the southwest Alaska commercial hub of Bethel have been marking holes on the Kuskokwim, but there were so many, they ran out of the $300-a-roll reflective tape. While they wait for more supplies to be shipped, residents in villages along the river and its tributaries have been marking the openings with tree branches.

It's a role switch of sorts with much of the lower 48, where dangerously cold temperatures have been blamed for dozens of deaths.

The unseasonable warmth in parts of Alaska is a factor in making last month the warmest December on record for the entire state, experts say. The statewide average temperature for the month was 19.4 degrees, far higher than the historical average of 3.7 degrees, according to Rick Thoman, climatologist for the National Weather Service's Alaska region.

Open water also marks a 22-mile (35-kilometer) stretch of the Kuskokwim that's part of Alaska's famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, prompting concerns among organizers about the route between two rural communities. The race starts in March.

"I don't think right now - today - that we could run the Iditarod between Nikolai and McGrath on the normal river trail," race marshal Mark Nordman said. "But we have a secondary route."

To the south, the soggy trails complicated travel for many recently wanting to visit relatives and friends in other villages to celebrate Slaviq - a hybrid Russian Orthodox Christmas and Alaska Native spiritual tradition that developed generations ago in parts of the state from deeply rooted ties with Russians, including missionaries.

The splotchy ice highways also are creating challenges in reaching traditional hunting grounds. Most area residents rely on a subsistence lifestyle and normally would be out looking for caribou, beaver and otter this time of year to supplement their cache of salmon and moose meat.

But some hunters are waiting for better conditions, said Boris Epchook, who has lived most of his 54 years in the Yup'ik Eskimo village of Kwethluk, east of Bethel. He added glassy ice has replaced snow in places, which is hard on snowmobiles and four-wheelers.

Epchook said he has seen dramatic environmental changes in the past two decades, but never to this degree.

"These are a lot more holes on the river (than) I've seen and heard of over the years," he said. "The weather patterns have definitely changed this year."

Weather Service data bears that out. Bethel, representative of the region, had the warmest fall and early winter on record. The average temperature for the period between Oct. 1 and the first week of January was 28.6 degrees, far above the 30-year average of 18.3 degrees, according to Thoman.

"That would be 10.3 degrees warmer than normal," he said. "That's really quite remarkable."

The sustained warmth speaks to the continuing effects of climate change, which have escalated in a region many consider a harbinger of global warming. Erosion and flooding are nothing new for many remote Alaska communities, which are increasingly vulnerable to melting permafrost and shorter periods of coastal ice that historically protected them from powerful storms.

Farther north, warm weather slowed the formation of sea ice above the Arctic Circle, including the Chukchi Sea, which didn't freeze over until Dec. 31, Thoman said.

"This is part of this ongoing arctic amplification, where things are changing much more rapidly in high latitude than farther south," he said. "And sea ice, of course, is a real poster child for this."

As in the Bethel area, the changes are disrupting life and hunting patterns in northern communities such as Point Hope, an Inupiat whaling village built on a triangular spit surrounded by the Chukchi, Arctic Ocean and a large inlet.

Lifelong Point Hope resident and former Mayor Steve Oomittuk said the changes have been significant over the past decade, most dramatically in the last five years. The sea ice used as platforms by prey animals like walrus and seals is slower to form, making it more dangerous for hunters to venture out, Oomittuk said.

The warming also affects ancient traditions. For example, people bring out fermented bowhead-whale tails to feast and celebrate the first forming of slushy ice along the coast.

It's a tradition historically observed in late September or early October in the community of 700. But the past couple of years, the whale tails have come out much later - in November. This season, they stayed in villagers' ice cellars until three days before Thanksgiving, Oomittuk said.

Residents worry about all the changes.

"The cold, the ice, the animals is everything to us," Oomittuk said. "We've always lived in the cold."

The state is shifting to a cooler trend this week.

___

Follow Rachel D'Oro at https://twitter.com/rdoro

