Warm-Up Across Eastern Oklahoma Continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Warm-Up Across Eastern Oklahoma Continues

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our main issues revolve around the positioning of the Sunday pops and the influence on temps across eastern Oklahoma.  The warming trend is underway with yesterday’s readings topping out in the upper 40s.  Most locations will reach the mid or even upper 50s across eastern Oklahoma today, which is above most of the model guidance.  The pressure gradient should be increasing into the weekend and this means our surface winds (from the southeast) will increase speeds near 20 to 30 mph today into Saturday.  Morning lows tomorrow should take a big jump into the mid-40s for the metro with highs into the 60s Saturday afternoon with a sun-cloud mix. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Tomorrow we should start with clouds and sustained south winds around 10 to 15 mph during the morning hours.  This should also keep the lows in the mid-40s around the metro and maybe slightly lower across eastern Oklahoma.  If the low-level moisture return is greatly than currently anticipated, a few small areas of spotty drizzle would be possible. At this hour, It appears we should only experience the clouds.   Later Saturday afternoon, a sun-cloud mixture is expected with gusty south winds and highs in the lower 60s.

WARN Interactive Radar

The main upper level system is still just off the west coast and will be nearing the plains into the weekend.  This dynamically positively tilted trough will bring warmer weather into the southern plains along with a chance for rain and storms Sunday midday to afternoon.  The pattern recognition supports the mention of severe weather with this system but we’re unsure about the exact amount and quality of low level moisture returning Saturday night into Sunday morning.  This system should have more than adequate shear for severe weather but may not have enough potential energy from a moisture standpoint until it exits the state.  Nonetheless, we’re continuing our mention for a few storms near the metro Sunday with higher probabilities for locations along and east of Highway 69.  The absolute best chance for storms will be across extreme southeast Oklahoma, where a few strong to severe storms will be possible.  I’ve continued to make some adjustments to the Tulsa metro pop.  It’s much lower compared to previous days, but we still have a slight chance in the forecast for Tulsa with this system.

The system is very strong and may allow a dry line feature to pass the metro around 3 pm to 4 pm before the pacific cold front moves across the area late Sunday evening.  Therefore, there may be a window for temps to jump into the upper 60s with southwest winds after the dry line passage and before the front.   The air mass behind the front will cool-down Monday with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.   Pleasant and rather uneventful weather should remain for a few days next week before our next weather maker arrives about this time next week into the weekend.

In summary, the warm-up continues today and into the weekend with increasing wind speed.  The fire danger may also be elevated during these periods.   A few showers or storms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday through the afternoon as the next storm system nears the state.  But the higher chances will remain across far southeastern Oklahoma.  

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Warm-Up Across Eastern Oklahoma Continues

    Warm-Up Across Eastern Oklahoma Continues

    The warming trend is underway with yesterday’s readings topping out in the upper 40s.  Most locations will reach the mid or even upper 50s across eastern Oklahoma today, which is above most of the model guidance. 

    More >>

    The warming trend is underway with yesterday’s readings topping out in the upper 40s.  Most locations will reach the mid or even upper 50s across eastern Oklahoma today, which is above most of the model guidance. 

    More >>

  • Warming Trend Begins Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Warming Trend Begins Across Eastern Oklahoma

    We’re not busting out the tank tops and shorts (at least most of us) but we are moving into some warmer weather for the next few days ahead of a storm system that brings a few showers and storms into eastern Oklahoma Sunday. 

    More >>

    We’re not busting out the tank tops and shorts (at least most of us) but we are moving into some warmer weather for the next few days ahead of a storm system that brings a few showers and storms into eastern Oklahoma Sunday. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.