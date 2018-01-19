Woman Asks To Withdraw Guilty Plea In Fatal Verdigris Hit-And-Ru - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Asks To Withdraw Guilty Plea In Fatal Verdigris Hit-And-Run Case

Posted:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

The mother of two Rogers County brothers convicted in a deadly hit-and-run is asking a judge to let her change her plea.  

Dorothea Butanda, 41, filed documents in Rogers Count court to withdraw her guilty plea.

She says her former lawyer gave her bad advice about her options.

Prosecutors charged her with accessory and obstruction in helping her sons, Gage and Dakota Shriver, cover up a hit-and-run that killed Noelle New and injured Maranda Talley in June of 2015.

Both brothers were convicted in 2017 and are serving 25 years in prison.

Butanda is scheduled to be sentenced April 3rd, 2018. 

