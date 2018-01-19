Sewer Work To Close Lanes Of Peoria In Tulsa

More lanes of Peoria will be closed near the area that was closed by a waterline break.

A water main break closed the intersection of 21st Street and Peoria earlier this week.

The City of Tulsa says Friday's closure is not related to the broken water main. It says the new project is on the sanitary sewer and will require the closures of two inside lanes of Peoria between 17th Place and 18th Street.

Meanwhile, all lanes remain closed at 21st and Peoria as crews fix the broken water main. That closure will last throughout the weekend, but making repairs to the street will take much longer.

