Fire Damages Broken Arrow Condos

News

Fire Damages Broken Arrow Condos

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Fire damaged three units in a Broken Arrow condo building early Friday.

it happened at the Commons At Canterbury at New Orleans and Aspen.

Residents told firefighters they heard a loud pop at around 2 a.m. and called 911. Fire officials say the fire started in a garage and three units in that building sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

ONG crews also were called out to repair a gas leak in the building which was not associated with the fire. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
