Soldier's Wish Gets $5,000 From Tulsa's Christmas Parade Committee

Christmas may be long gone but the spirit of giving is still very much alive in Green Country.

On Thursday, the Tulsa Christmas Parade committee presented Soldier's Wish with a check for $5,000.

The money will help the organization give military families the items and services they need.

"At the start of the Tulsa Christmas parade this year, we were able to grant a wish to a solider 'and for us that's what it's all about and doing that not just during the Christmas season, but 12 months out of the year," said Paul Ross, Vice President of American Waste Control.

The organization is granting Vietnam war vet, Jackie Clement's wish to go to Minnesota and California for a fishing trip.