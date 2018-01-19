Another Deer Rescued From Frozen Pond Near McAlester - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Another Deer Rescued From Frozen Pond Near McAlester

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Another young deer is safe after being rescued from a frozen pond near McAlester.

It was more than just saving a deer, it was also an opportunity for Pittsburg County's water rescue team to train for situations that could one day involve a person.

Game Warden Shane Fields says a farmer called him Thursday, January 18th after spotting a deer in the middle of a frozen pond.

Fields says he was worried with the temperatures rising, the ice might thaw, putting the deer at an even greater risk of falling through, so they had to act fast.

He called in the Pittsburg County Emergency Management water rescue team to help out.  It took them about 10 minutes to break through the ice to get to the deer.

But once they got to it, it seemed happy they were there.  The deer even let the rescuers load into the boat and take it back to land.  It had some sores from rubbing against the ice, but other than that, the deer is going to be just fine.

This is the second time this month, the Pittsburg County water rescue team has saved a deer stuck on a frozen pond.

1/3/2018 Related Story: Deer Rescued From Frozen Pittsburg County Pond

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.