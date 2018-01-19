Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons finally taught in space

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Authorities are taking steps to shut down a 2-mile-long homeless encampment on a riverbed trail in Southern California.

Authorities are taking steps to shut down a 2-mile-long homeless encampment on a riverbed trail in Southern California.

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

The family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child is in jail nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

Jury in federal civil case finds former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

Jury in federal civil case finds former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke did not violate a man's free speech with taunting Facebook posts after detaining him at an airport last year.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.

End of government shutdown good news for federal workers, but some worry another could be right around the corner.

End of government shutdown good news for federal workers, but some worry another could be right around the corner.

(AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File). FILE - In this Sept. 30, 1985 file photo, Christa McAuliffe, the space teacher from Concord, N.H., prepares to put on an oxygen mask for an orientation flight aboard one of the T-28 NASA training planes in Houston, Texas...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1986 file photo, four crew members of the space shuttle Challenger walk from their quarters at Kennedy Space Center in Floirda, en route to the launch pad. From foreground are pilot Mike Smith, school te...

(AP Photo). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1985 file photo, Christa McAuliffe tries out the commander's seat on the flight deck of a shuttle simulator at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Thirty-two years after the Challenger disaster, a pair of te...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons are finally getting taught in space.

Thirty-two years after the Challenger disaster, a pair of teachers turned astronauts will pay tribute to McAuliffe by carrying out her science classes on the International Space Station.

As NASA's first designated teacher in space, McAuliffe was going to experiment with fluids and demonstrate Newton's laws of motion for schoolchildren. She never made it to orbit: She and six crewmates were killed during liftoff of space shuttle Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986.

Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold will perform some of McAuliffe's lessons over the next several months. Acaba shared the news during a TV linkup Friday with students at her alma mater, Framingham State University near Boston.

"I can't think of a better time or a better place to make this announcement," Acaba said. He and Arnold "look forward to helping to inspire the next generation of explorers and educators."

Four lessons - on effervescence or bubbles, chromatography, liquids and Newton's laws - will be filmed by Acaba and Arnold, then posted online by the Challenger Center, a not-for-profit organization supporting science, technology, engineering and math education.

The center's president, Lance Bush, said he's thrilled "to bring Christa's lessons to life."

"We are honored to have the opportunity to complete Christa's lessons and share them with students and teachers around the world," Bush said in a statement.

On Friday, he thanked Acaba, who along with two station crewmates fielded questions from Framingham State students about life in space.

NASA's associate administrator for education, Mike Kincaid, said the lessons are "an incredible way to honor and remember" McAuliffe as well as the entire Challenger crew.

Four of the six lessons that McAuliffe planned to videotape during her space flight will be done. A few will be altered to take advantage of what's available aboard the space station.

The lessons should be available online beginning this spring.

Acaba returns to Earth at the end of February. Arnold flies up in March. NASA is billing their back-to-back missions as "A Year of Education on Station."

The two were teaching middle school math and science on opposite sides of the world - Acaba in Florida and Arnold in Romania - when NASA picked them as educator-astronauts in 2004.

McAuliffe was teaching history, law and economics at Concord High School in New Hampshire when she was selected as the primary candidate for NASA's teacher in space project in 1985.

Her backup, Barbara Morgan, is on the Challenger Center's board of directors. Morgan was NASA's first educator-astronaut, flying on shuttle Endeavour in 2007 and helping to build the space station.

McAuliffe planned to keep a journal during her space shuttle mission, and one college student asked if the astronauts were doing the same. Acaba said he's been making entries in a leather-bound journal during his 14 years as an astronaut. He writes in it every night before he goes to sleep on the space station.

"When I'm sitting on my porch sometime in the future, I'll look back on all these great times," Acaba said.

___

Online:

NASA: https://tinyurl.com/yearofeducation

Challenger Center: https://www.challenger.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.