Journey And Def Leppard Coming To Tulsa In July

Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up with a 58-city tour which includes a stop in Tulsa.

The two rock groups have announced their North American tour and on July 9th, they will be in concert at the BOK Center.

It's officially #DefLeppardDay! For the first time EVER stream & download our entire catalog globally.. AND we're hitting the road with Journey in North America this May.. AND playing Hysteria in its entirety on tour in the UK! It's gonna be a great year https://t.co/ZYjhEkXDnt pic.twitter.com/utwts3FRL3 — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) January 19, 2018

The two bands will feature complete sets with an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3rd at Tulsa's BOK Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.