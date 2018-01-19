Brexit costs Britain data center for Europe's satnav system

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Baltimore's mayor has replaced the city's police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at New Jersey's Newark Airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

One of the former stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes.

A woman who worked for Michael Douglas in the late 1980s says he fondled himself in front of her _ an allegation the actor has denied.

Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.

Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a proposal prepared for New York's governor.

APNewsBreak: Recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico indicates their imposing heights should stop border crossers, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the rigorous assessment tells The Associated Press.

BERLIN (AP) - Officials have decided to move a data center for the European Union's new satellite navigation system out of Britain because of Brexit.

The European Commission says diplomats voted Thursday to relocate the Galileo Security Monitoring Center's backup site from Swanwick to Spain.

In a statement Friday, the commission said it was "a consequence of the U.K. withdrawal from the EU."

Spain welcomed the decision, which needs formal approval Wednesday, saying it will create about 100 jobs at the new site on the outskirts of Madrid.

Galileo is Europe's answer to the U.S. Global Positioning System, or GPS, which has long been the mainstay of satellite navigation devices in cars, planes and mobile phones.

Britain has already lost the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority because of Brexit.

