Killing of small-town online exhibitionist shocks community

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

US health officials are pushing ahead with an unprecedented plan to make cigarettes less addictive and provide lower-risk alternative products to US smokers.

As motion-detecting wildlife cameras get smaller, cheaper and more reliable, scientists across the U.S. are using them to document elusive creatures like never before.

Government scientists calculate that 2017 wasn't the hottest year on record, but close and unusually warm for no El Nino cooking the books.

Even without El Nino last year, Earth keeps on warming

Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at New Jersey's Newark Airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint.

Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a proposal prepared for New York's governor.

Winter is off to a late start in parts of Alaska, and rural residents are feeling the effects.

Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

One of the former stars of the "Jersey Shore" reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes.

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

CALERA, Ala. (AP) - Kathleen Dawn West described herself as a full-time wife and mom on Facebook but lived another life on other social media platforms, calling herself an exhibitionist and posting risque photos with a chance for subscribers to see sexier images for $15.99 a month.

West, 42, was found dead outside her home near Birmingham, and authorities are now faced with a question: Did West's online activities play a role in her death?

Police have classified West's death as a homicide, but they haven't said how she died. What appears to be the remainder of a blood stain darkens the asphalt across the street from the two-story brick home she shared with her husband and middle school-age daughter.

No charges had been filed by Friday, six days after she died. But the mysterious nature of West's death - she was found dead early Saturday in the quiet bedroom community of Calera, a town of 14,000 people about 35 miles south of Birmingham - has people buzzing.

At least two Facebook groups with more than 2,200 members total have been created to discuss the case, and neighbors are concerned in West's subdivision, where homes are still under construction.

"It's shocking that it happened so close to home, so all you can do is worry and think about your family, and that's all I've been doing," Xavier Lee, who lives two door down, told WIAT-TV.

Word of West's death was met with sadness at the gym where she worked out until dropping her membership a few months ago.

"She'd come in, do her thing and leave. She kind of kept to herself," said Austin Lockhart, owner of Fit 24 Calera. "She'd wave and smile. She was a nice lady."

On Facebook, West posted lots of selfies and commenters often mentioned her attractiveness. But there were also photos of her wedding to longtime husband William Jeffrey West and images of West and her daughter playing in the snow last month.

But West, a Florida native with blonde hair and a resemblance to Marilyn Monroe, seemed like a different person on other online accounts.

With a personal description that included "exhibitionist," West had a private Instagram account with nearly 52,000 followers that linked to a paid site that featured adult content and "naughty fun." Some of the images were included on a site for "mature hotties."

Similar content was posted on Twitter, where West's presence began March 2016.

Initially, West just tweeted links to a site where she sold clothing items, including dresses, coats, shoes and kid's clothing. The feed took a sharp turn Aug. 11, when she tweeted: "Happy Frisky Friday - Let's get this party started," with a link to the pay-per-view site. The description included a link to a "wish list" page where viewers could purchase lingerie for her.

The posts continued until the morning before her death, when West tweeted a link to sell a women's wool jacket. A few days earlier, she had posted a lingerie photo showing her bare buttocks that linked to her adult site.

In Calera, neighbors don't know what to think about West's slaying.

"This child doesn't have their mother anymore. Don't know why, don't know what happened, that led up to the incident, but to wake up to that news, it makes you think," Lee said.

Federal court records show West and her husband filed for bankruptcy in 2007 while living in Cartersville, Georgia, but the case appeared to be handled routinely and closed within months. Tax records indicate they moved into the home in Calera in 2015. It was valued at $169,000 last year.

