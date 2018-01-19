Car Plows Into Bixby Restaurant Days After It Re-Opened After Flood

Image of the car inside the building.

Image of the damage done by the car.

Image of the Buick inside the restaurant.

A car plowed into a Bixby restaurant Friday, just days after it reopened after a water line broke and flooded it.

The restaurant is called German Wursthaus and it's located at 131st and Memorial.

Photos taken by neighboring businesses show the Buick Lucerne entirely inside the dining area of restaurant.

The restaurant has only been open a month but already had to close this week after pipe in the ceiling broke earlier this week and flooded it.

The owners cleaned up the mess, got a plumber to repair the pipe and reopened as quickly as possible.

No word yet on how soon they'll reopen after today's incident. The car plowed through the front doors, doing major damage to the structure. It appears the restaurant was closed at the time.

Firefighters said the woman driving the car wasn't hurt.