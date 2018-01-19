Coweta Homeowner Surprises Burglar, Sparks Manhunt

Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing a K-9 officer and his partner preparing to join the search.

Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD of law enforcment checking for signs of the burglar.

A woman surprised a burglar trying to get into her home near Coweta Friday morning, sparking a manhunt in the woods nearby.

The home is located near 91st Street South and 305 East Avenue. According to deputies she's the wife of a Wagoner County official.

Deputies said the woman was home alone when she heard someone at the front door. When she saw the door knob turning, she opened the door and confronted him and he away.

Wagoner County deputies asked for help from Broken Arrow Police to search for the suspect. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD shows the search was taking place in dense woods.

Law enforcement used a drone to track the suspect but its batteries ran out.

Deputies found footprints which they believe were left by the burglar, so they brought the K-9 officer there to begin tracking him.

They said the suspect is a white man in his 20s wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, camouflage gloves and a black beanie hat. They believe he climbed a fence, ignoring a "no trespassing" sign, to get to the house.