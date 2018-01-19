TPD: Same Man Robbed Sonic, Sassy's Ten Days Apart

Surveillance photo from the Sonic robbery on January 16, 2018.

Police think the man who robbed a Sonic Tuesday evening is the same man who robbed Sassy's ten days earlier.

A man robbed the Sonic at 31st and Sheridan on January 16, 2018.

Police said the man drove into the parking lot in a dark gray sedan, got out of the car, pulled a gun and pushed his way into the building.

He took money from the safe and the cash register then drove away.

1/16/2018 Related Story: Man Forces Way Inside, Robs Tulsa Sonic

Police say he appears to be the same man who robbed the Sassy's novelty store at 16th and Memorial on the evening of January 6, 2018.

In that incident the robber pulled a gun and was wearing a white Jenks hoody.

In the Sonic robbery, police say you can clearly see tattoos on the suspect's neck including what appears to be an X in a circle on the right side.

If you have information about the crimes you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.