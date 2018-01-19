Pizza Genco - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pizza Genco

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Pizza Genco (Vegan pizza by Andolini's)

Preheat oven to 500 degrees, or as close as your oven will maintain. If using a pizza stone, preheat with stone and allow stone to fully heat (30 minutes to an hour, ideally).

To make a 14" pizza, you will need:

1 cup of Portabello mushrooms, sliced into strips

1/2 cup of roasted red peppers, sliced

1 cup of pickled artichokes

6 sliced of a medium sized eggplant, about 1/2" thick each

1 pinch of salt

2 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, we use roasted garlic EVOO on ours

Enough additional EVOO to lightly coat eggplant slices

1/2 cup of basil, julienned

14 oz. of pizza dough

To make:

Push out your dough to the proper size.

Spread 1 Tblsp of roasted garlic EVOO on crust, leaving outer 1" clear & reserving rest.

Sprinkle portobello, peppers, and artichokes on pizza.

Add lightly coated eggplant slices to pizza.

Bake in 500 degree preheated oven until crust is golden brown.

Remove pizza, drizzle balance of roasted garlic EVOO on pizza, sprinkle with salt and add julienned basil. 

Serve

