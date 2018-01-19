Repairs Continue On 21st And Peoria Water Line - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Repairs Continue On 21st And Peoria Water Line

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Crews are wrapping up the second day of repairs near 21st and Peoria after several water line breaks buckled the street this week.

The city poured concrete on the north side of 21st street.

The asphalt is scheduled to be laid there Saturday.

The city hopes to have one lane of 21st Street open in each direction during the week of January 22. 

Just a few blocks North on Peoria, the two inside lanes are closed right now between 17th Place and 18th street.

Crews are replacing a sewer pipe there, but we're told it's not connected to the water line break at 21st.

That project is expected to wrap up Friday. 

