Broken Arrow Crash Leaves Woman, Teen Dead

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow police are investigating a crash that killed two people Friday night.

It happened near 101st and 193rd East Avenue.

Right now we know a 51-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were both dead on the scene after police said one of their cars crossed the center line. 

It happened around 5:30 p.m. 

Officers said they got to the scene and had to use the jaws of life to get one of the drivers out, but they said they were already dead when they were making those efforts. 

Officers said the area isn't usually a problematic area for them but it can be when it's dark. 

Police said from the crush on the vehicle it does look like both drivers were going close to the speed limit but they are investigating as to why one of the drivers crossed the center line. 

Broken Arrow Police Department said the families of both victims were notified.

