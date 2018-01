The Latest: Clinton lauds 'power and resilience' of women

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre that killed 58 people remains unknown.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

A Michigan State University trustee is calling for the university president to resign over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

Maybe next time: Cities see failed Amazon bids as trial runs

The Latest on women's marches around the world (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says women's marches around the United States and the world are "a testament to the power and resilience of women everywhere."

The Democratic former U.S. first lady tweets she wants to see "that same power in the voting booth this year." She says the Women's March "was a beacon of hope and defiance" last year, when Republican Donald Trump was inaugurated after beating her in the presidential election.

Demonstrators from Los Angeles to New York marched in support of female empowerment and denounced Trump's views on women's rights and other issues Saturday, the anniversary of his inauguration. Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman were among the celebrities who addressed demonstrators in Los Angeles.

Trump has tweeted Saturday was a "perfect day" for women to march to celebrate the "economic success and wealth creation" that's happened during his first year in office.

___

6 p.m.

Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Alfre Woodard, Scarlett Johansson, Constance Wu, Adam Scott and Rob Reiner are among the celebrities who addressed a crowd of hundreds of thousands of demonstrators at a women's march in Los Angeles.

Longoria told marchers Saturday their presence matters, "especially when those in power seem to have turned their backs on reason and justice."

Portman talked about feeling sexualized by the entertainment industry from the time her first film was released when she was 13 and suggested it's time for "a revolution of desire."

Woodard urged everyone to register and vote, saying, "the 2018 midterms start now."

Davis spoke with the passion of a preacher as she discussed the nation's history of discrimination and her own past as a sexual assault survivor.

___

4 p.m.

New Jersey's new first lady says she was a victim of sexual violence while attending college.

Tammy Murphy told her story Saturday while speaking at a women's march rally in Morristown. The wife of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was introduced to the crowd by her husband, who was sworn into office Tuesday.

Tammy Murphy said the attack occurred while she was a sophomore at the University of Virginia. She said she was walking along a path when a man grabbed her and pulled her into some bushes.

She says the man tried to take her clothes off and attempted to put a crab apple in her mouth to silence her. But she bit his hand and fled half-dressed to a nearby fraternity house where students called police.

___

3:25 p.m.

Actress Jane Fonda and women's rights attorney Gloria Allred have joined the march in Park City, Utah, where the annual Sundance Film Festival is in full swing.

Musical artist Common rapped two verses from a new song he'd written called "The Day the Women Took Over."

"Thor: Ragnarok" actress Tessa Thompson also joined the snowy Saturday protest. She said the time to stay silent is up.

People participating in marches in the U.S. and around the world are walking in support of female empowerment and are denouncing President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT and women's rights and more.

Thousands are marching throughout California including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco. Actress Viola Davis addressed the Los Angeles crowd, many of whom carried signs like "Real news, fake president."

___

2:50 p.m.

Oklahoma City protesters are chanting "We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter!" with one woman donning a T-shirt with the likeness of social justice icon Woody Guthrie who wrote "This Land Is Your Land."

People participating in marches in the U.S. and around the world Saturday are walking in support of female empowerment and are denouncing President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT and women's rights and more.

Members of the group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of Seattle are burning sage and chanting in front of Seattle's rainy march.

In Richmond, Virginia, the crowd burst into cheers when a woman ran down the middle of the street carrying a pink flag with the word "Resist."

Marchers are also out in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and more.

___

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted that it's a "perfect day" for women to march to celebrate the "unprecedented economic success and wealth creation" that's happened during his first year in office.

People participating in rallies and marches in the U.S. and around the world Saturday are in fact denouncing Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women's rights and more.

People at city hall in Austin were calling for his impeachment. Some women were dressed like characters from dystopian novel and series "The Handmaid's Tale."

In Cleveland, a 6-year-old girl was holding a sign saying "I can be president."

Portable toilets at the Chicago rally poke fun at a vulgar statement reportedly made by Trump about some countries.

In Nashville, workshops were held to energize voters.

___

1:25 p.m.

The women's march in Washington, D.C., has the feel of a political rally as U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi urge women to run for office and vote.

Thousands of people turned out Saturday for the rally at the Lincoln Memorial and a march from the National Mall to Lafayette Park.

The rally and march are one of many around the U.S. and the world in support of female empowerment.

Thousands of people gathered in cities including Cleveland, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Philadelphia; New York City; and Austin, Texas.

Many marchers oppose President Donald Trump's views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights. Trump on Friday delivered new support to the anti-abortion movement he once opposed, speaking by video to thousands of activists at the annual March for Life.

___

12:30 p.m.

Several hundred people have gathered in Palm Beach, Florida, carrying anti-Donald Trump signs as they prepare to march near the president's Mar-a-Lago home on Florida's east coast.

A group of women wearing red cloaks and white hats like the characters in the book and TV show "The Handmaid's Tale" marched in formation Saturday, their heads bowed.

Elsewhere around the U.S., people congregated in Houston; Richmond, Virginia; and Rhode Island. In Los Angeles, organizers are predicting thousands of people, including state officials and celebrities, will march to City Hall.

Millions of people rallied worldwide a year ago at marches for female empowerment. Many opposed Trump's views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights. Trump on Friday delivered new support to the anti-abortion movement he once opposed, speaking by video to thousands of activists at the annual March for Life.

___

11:45 a.m.

Dozens of activists have gathered in Rome to denounce violence against women and express support for the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

They were joined by Italian actress and director Asia Argento, who made headlines after alleging in October that she had been sexually assaulted by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in the 1990s.

The 42-year-old Argento addressed the criticism she received once she spoke up about her abuse.

She said she was there to "assess the necessity of women to speak out and change things."

Argento was strongly criticized by many Italian media and Italian women for not speaking out earlier and was hounded on Twitter with accusations that she sought trouble.

Women's marches are planned around the world for female empowerment and denouncing President Donald Trump's views.

___

11:10 a.m.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Saturday's New York march will be one of an estimated 250 women's marches planned for Saturday and Sunday around the world.

The scheduled speakers include Ashley Bennett, a Democrat who was elected Atlantic County, New Jersey, freeholder last November. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman, who had mocked the 2017 women's march in Washington, D.C. with a Facebook post asking whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

Manhattan woman Peggy Taylor says she's "discouraged" over having to march yet again after Trump's "disastrous first year." She said she knows there's a "long slog ahead."

___

2:20 a.m.

Activists are returning to the streets a year after millions of people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Hundreds of gatherings are planned Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

A rally Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing President Donald Trump's views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more.

Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.

