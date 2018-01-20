The Latest: Protesters gather near Trump's Florida home

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

Alabama police are investigating the killing of a mom and online exhibitionist who was found dead outside her home near Birmingham.

Baltimore's mayor has replaced the city's police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre that killed 58 people remains unknown.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Mountains yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

Towers _ some nearly as tall as Statue of Liberty _ to be built to string power lines visible at Jamestown Island, Virginia, site of first permanent British settlement in North America; $90 million in payouts to blunt impact on historic area.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on women's marches around the world (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Several hundred people have gathered in Palm Beach, Florida, carrying anti-Donald Trump signs as they prepare to march near the president's Mar-a-Lago home on Florida's east coast.

A group of women wearing red cloaks and white hats like the characters in the book and TV show "The Handmaid's Tale" marched in formation Saturday, their heads bowed.

Elsewhere around the U.S., people congregated in Houston; Richmond, Virginia; and Rhode Island. In Los Angeles, organizers are predicting thousands of people, including state officials and celebrities, will march to City Hall.

Millions of people rallied worldwide a year ago at marches for female empowerment. Many opposed Trump's views on issues including abortion, immigration and LGBT rights. Trump on Friday delivered new support to the anti-abortion movement he once opposed, speaking by video to thousands of activists at the annual March for Life.

___

11:45 a.m.

Dozens of activists have gathered in Rome to denounce violence against women and express support for the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

They were joined by Italian actress and director Asia Argento, who made headlines after alleging in October that she had been sexually assaulted by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in the 1990s.

The 42-year-old Argento addressed the criticism she received once she spoke up about her abuse.

She said she was there to "assess the necessity of women to speak out and change things."

Argento was strongly criticized by many Italian media and Italian women for not speaking out earlier and was hounded on Twitter with accusations that she sought trouble.

Women's marches are planned around the world for female empowerment and denouncing President Donald Trump's views.

___

11:10 a.m.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people will take to the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Saturday's New York march will be one of an estimated 250 women's marches planned for Saturday and Sunday around the world.

The scheduled speakers include Ashley Bennett, a Democrat who was elected Atlantic County, New Jersey, freeholder last November. Bennett defeated Republican incumbent John Carman, who had mocked the 2017 women's march in Washington, D.C. with a Facebook post asking whether the women would be home in time to cook dinner.

Manhattan woman Peggy Taylor says she's "discouraged" over having to march yet again after Trump's "disastrous first year." She said she knows there's a "long slog ahead."

___

2:20 a.m.

Activists are returning to the streets a year after millions of people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Hundreds of gatherings are planned Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.

A rally Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing President Donald Trump's views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more.

Afterward, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.