Far From Frigid Saturday

The Arctic air of earlier this week is a distant memory now! Mild and windy conditions are returning to Green Country this weekend.

We’ll be dealing with cloudy skies this morning, but some breaks of sunshine are expected for the afternoon hours. Gusty south winds along with areas of sunshine should be enough to push our highs in the mid 60s from Tulsa to the west, with upper 50s and lower 60s further east of Tulsa where clouds hang tough.

Those south winds will gust to 30 miles per hour today, so fire danger remains a big problem. Take into account our worsening drought, and it’s certainly not a good day for outdoor burning!

South winds will continue to crank up as we head into Sunday and a strong storm system approaches. Drizzle and light showers are expected Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon, and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop by late Sunday afternoon as a dryline approaches Green Country. The best chance for those Sunday storms looks to be primarily east of Tulsa across far southeast Oklahoma, where a few strong storms could occur!

Springlike temperatures look likely Sunday with upper 60s for highs, and if we get enough sunshine we could see some low 70s especially west of Tulsa! But, the drawback: Those south winds will continue to gust to 35 miles per hour, leading to very high fire danger on Sunday. Once again, please refrain from outdoor burning!

Temperatures will tumble back to more seasonable values on Monday behind a cold front, with morning temperatures back in the 30s and afternoon highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Very strong winds will switch to a more westerly or northwesterly direction, keeping fire danger very high to start next week.

Seasonably cool and quiet weather looks to settle in by the middle of next week as a dry weather pattern continues. We’ll have a slow warming trend late next week as some 60s could return ahead of another strong system by next weekend. We could turn quite chilly by late next weekend, but nothing compared to our recent bouts of frigid temperatures. Arctic air is nowhere to be found for the next several days!

