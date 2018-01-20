Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre that killed 58 people remains unknown.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

A Michigan State University trustee is calling for the university president to resign over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

Maybe next time: Cities see failed Amazon bids as trial runs

U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

By MATTHEW BROWN and DAN ELLIOTT

Associated Press

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Visitors could still ride snowmobiles and ski into Yellowstone National Park Saturday to marvel at the geysers and buffalo herds, despite the federal government shutdown.

But across the country in New York, the nation's most famous monuments to immigration - the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - were closed.

The Interior Department had vowed to keep open as many parks, monuments and public lands as possible during the shutdown, which began at midnight Friday on the East Coast.

By mid-day Saturday, the pattern was spotty, and some visitors were frustrated.

"My initial reaction is, they really kind of screwed up our day. We had a great day planned," said Dan O'Meara, a California firefighter who wanted to visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

"But the next thing is, you know - it's troubling that the people we voted in are not doing the job that they're supposed to be doing. So, it's very frustrating," he said.

In Yellowstone, cross-country skier Carol Weaver was unhappy with lawmakers, even though the trails were open for her and a group of friends making a two-day visit.

Weaver, from Bozeman, Montana, worried about what would happen if the impasse is lengthy.

"This is our public land, and we should be able to use it any time we want," she said. "Congress better get its act together. They've been so irresponsible the last year, as well as the White House."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said the Trump administration is trying to minimize the effects of the shutdown by keeping parks open, but he accused former President Barack Obama of doing the opposite.

"There's a little different philosophy on the shutdown from the Obama administration, which was, 'We're going to try to inflict pain on the American people,'" Daines said.

He said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former Montana congressman, wants to keep Montana's Glacier National Park and Yellowstone open. Most of Yellowstone is in Wyoming but three of the five entrances are in Montana.

On Saturday, Zinke tweeted, "Not all national parks are fully open but we're working hard to make as much accessible as is safely possible."

Yellowstone had 2 inches of fresh snow on Saturday and temperatures in the teens. Visitor centers, public toilets and other facilities run by the National Park Service were closed, but privately operated hotels, tour services and gift shops were open.

Snow coaches - small buses with tank-like tracks and oversized tires - shuttled visitors from the edge of the park to the geyser field that includes Old Faithful and to other popular destinations within the parks remote interior.

Xanterra Parks & Resorts and other private companies that serve visitors at Yellowstone said they'd cover the cost of grooming the park's snow-packed roads for at least a week to keep them open.

Ginger Lee, visiting the park from Palm Beach County, Florida with her husband and daughter, worried before coming that Yellowstone might be closed. But after cruising past the closed booth where entrance fees are usually collected, the Lees were soon trudging through the snow on a boardwalk leading to one of the park's famous thermal features.

"The bison and the elk and the bighorn sheep - the shutdown doesn't affect them so we're happy," Lee said.

In Philadelphia, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall - where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed - were closed.

Gaetana Dimauro of Adelaide, Australia, wasn't aware of the government shutdown when she went to see the Liberty Bell.

"That's bad though," she said. "I never heard of that before."

In Boston, the USS Constitution, the 220-year-old warship anchored at Charlestown Navy Yard, was open to visitors. But the site of the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill was closed.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s childhood home in Atlanta was closed, along with historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and the visitor center at MLK National Historic Site, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A monument and museum dedicated to the victims of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, however, stayed open. Kari Watkins, executive director of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, said the center is affiliated with the National Park Service but is owned and operated by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

In New Mexico, parts of Bandelier National Monument's cliff dwellings and fragile archaeological sites were off-limits to protect them from damage, but the entrance road and some trails were open.

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and Yosemite National Park in California were open, but few Park Service staff were available to help visitors.

A storm moving into Colorado Saturday was expected to drop up to 18 inches of snow, and Rocky Mountain National Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said crews would not plow the roads.

In Florida, the western entrance to Everglades National Park was closed but boat tours were still operating, the Naples Daily News reported .

___

Elliott reported from Denver. Associated Press writers Matthew Daly in Washington; Paul Davenport in Phoenix; Anthony Izaguirre in Philadelphia; Robert Jablon in Los Angeles; Ken A. Miller in Oklahoma City; Bob Salsberg in Boston and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.