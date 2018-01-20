Mountains yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mountains yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). A United States Park Police officer, center, locks a gate leading to a Statue of Liberty ferry, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be clo... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). A United States Park Police officer, center, locks a gate leading to a Statue of Liberty ferry, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be clo...
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). People who work at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island disembark from a ferry at Battery Park, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be c... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). People who work at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island disembark from a ferry at Battery Park, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be c...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives for a meeting of fellow Republicans on the first morning of a government shutdown after a divided Senate rejected a funding measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday,... (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., arrives for a meeting of fellow Republicans on the first morning of a government shutdown after a divided Senate rejected a funding measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday,...
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). The corridors surrounding the Senate are empty on the first day of a government shutdown after a divided Senate rejected a funding measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). The corridors surrounding the Senate are empty on the first day of a government shutdown after a divided Senate rejected a funding measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). United States Park Police officer Fernandez, right, inform tourist that the Statue of Liberty is closed, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island wou... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). United States Park Police officer Fernandez, right, inform tourist that the Statue of Liberty is closed, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island wou...

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) - The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

But across the country in New York, the nation's most famous monuments to immigration - the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - were closed Saturday.

The National Park Service oversees both natural wonders and historic landmarks across the nation. The park service's parent agency, the Interior Department, had vowed to keep as many parks and public lands open as possible during the shutdown, which began at midnight Friday on the East Coast.

But by mid-day Saturday, the pattern was spotty.

The USS Constitution, the 220-year-old warship anchored at Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, was open, but Boston's Bunker Hill Monument was closed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.