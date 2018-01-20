At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre that killed 58 people remains unknown.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre...

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

A Michigan State University trustee is calling for the university president to resign over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

A Michigan State University trustee is calling for the university president to resign over the school's handling of the sexual assault scandal involving former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.

U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

JACKMAN, Maine (AP) - The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate."

Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski wants to preserve the white majority of northern New England and Atlantic Canada, he has told the Bangor Daily News. He moved to Maine a year ago and launched a group called "New Albion" to promote what he calls "the positive aspects of our European heritage."

American Civil Liberties Union of Maine legal director Zachary Heiden said Kawczynski's attitudes and materials are "shockingly racist." Kawczynski has defended his group as "pro-white" without being opposed to other racial groups. But he has also called Islam "the scourge of Western civilization" and incompatible with his view of American society.

Kawczynski said he doesn't run town affairs in a way that discriminates against anyone. He later told the Bangor Daily News that he suspects he'll soon lose his job in the wake of a social media backlash spurred by his activities.

Jackman Town Office officials did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.