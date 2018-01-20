Oklahoma bombing museum open despite government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum remains open despite a federal government shutdown.

Executive Director Kari Watkins said Saturday that while the museum and memorial to honor victims of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing is affiliated with the federal National Park Service, it is privately owned and operated by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

Watkins said that because of the shutdown, National Park rangers will not be on site and are being replaced by museum and memorial staff members.

The memorial includes a reflecting pond and metal chairs in honor of the 168 people who died in the bombing and is open 24 hours a day.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

