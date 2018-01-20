Tulsans Gather For Downtown Women's March

People across the country are marching for female empowerment and equality in the U.S.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Tulsa in support of the movement that started last year.

Guthrie Green was packed shoulder to shoulder with hundreds of men, women, and children.

The event took place Saturday afternoon starting with a rally at Guthrie Green, then finished off with a march along the streets of downtown.

Demonstrators said the march is a call to action.



People could be seen holding signs with messages of equality and several community leaders spoke on the issue.

Marchers said they want to promote issues such as women’s rights, social justice, and voter registration.

"Women when we vote, we show up and lead our families. No longer will we settle for being told our emotions have no place in decision making," said Tulsa Democratic Chairwoman Kimberly Fobbs.

Tulsa's march was just one of dozens planned across the country over the weekend.