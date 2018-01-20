Coaches Reflect On Nail-Biting Bedlam Basketball Matchup

For the third straight Saturday there was high drama at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and for the 3rd straight Saturday, the Cowboys found a way to win, even while giving up an opponent record 48 points to OU freshman Trae Young.

"Trae Young did what great players do. He put on an absolute show for everybody who was here and everybody who was watching, wherever they were, so I hope we don't have to play against him too many more times," said OSU Head Coach Mike Boynton.

"Everybody from top to bottom is a fighter. They were playing well, but at the end of the day, we fought and we did what we're capable of, and that's home court," said OSU’s Kendall Smith.

"Have to start out the game better. Being ready to go from the beginning, it starts with me. I didn't bring the energy from the beginning, and, so yeah, just do that and we'll get better," said OU’s Trae Young.

"I thought they got back some missed shots late in regulation and overtime that hurt us. We couldn't get that rebound at critical times, especially when we had the lead there a couple times. But credit to O-State, they did what they needed to do to win, and we didn't," said OU Head Coach Lon Kruger.

The Sooners will try to bounce back from a difficult week by hosting Kansas on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will try to bottle some of what's worked so well at home when they head to Texas Tech for a Tuesday night game.