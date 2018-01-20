Congressman Mullin Reacts To Government Shutdown

We are hearing reaction from an Oklahoma Congressman about the government shutdown.

Markwayne Mullin said he and other representatives are simply frustrated.

He told News On 6 he disagrees with the reason behind the shutdown in the first place.

Mullin said it's "over an immigration issue that doesn't even belong in this conversation. Yes, it's important we get it fixed but these are two separate issues funding the government and immigration isn't. They shouldn't be combined together."

He said while many non-government employees won't see the effects of the shutdown, if you need to contact a federal office while the government is shutdown, his office can help.