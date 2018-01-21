Sunday: Storms, Fire Danger In The Cards

What season is it, again? Drizzle, a few storms, and fire danger are all in the cards on a windy springlike Sunday across Green Country.



Areas of drizzle and a few spotty light showers will continue across southeast Oklahoma through the morning and early afternoon, with some spotty sprinkles or drizzle possible in the Tulsa metro during the middle of the day as well as clouds gradually increase.



Temperatures will again run well above normal today! With enough sunshine, afternoon highs look to climb back toward the low 70s in most locations.



South wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour will be common throughout our Sunday, so be prepared for a bad hair day! Those strong winds will also keep our fire danger high, so move any big outdoor burning plans to another day.



Storm chances increase by the late afternoon hours as a dryline approaches eastern Oklahoma. An isolated storm developing near Tulsa is not out of the question, but the best chance for thunderstorms will reside east of Tulsa across far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma from late afternoon into the evening.



With enough instability and wind shear in place, a few strong to severe storms will be possible in our far eastern counties. Damaging winds will be the primary severe weather threat.



Storm chances will wrap up after 8pm to 9pm across Green Country, but winds will continue to howl overnight as a cold front sweeps through. Winds will eventually turn to the southwesterly tonight and then westerly on Monday as drier air returns. Wind gusts to 40 miles per hour or higher will be possible on Monday, keeping our fire danger extremely high all across our area.



Temperatures will tumble back to more seasonable values on Monday behind that front, with 40s expected for the majority of our Monday. Seasonably cool and quiet weather looks to settle in by the middle of the week as a dry weather pattern continues. We’ll have a slow warming trend late next week as some 60s could return ahead of another strong system by next weekend.



Remember to keep our News On 6 weather app handy to keep track of radar and alert you as storms develop! We’ll keep you updated on-air and online throughout the day, as always.