Navy Veteran Dies In Mannford Fire

A Navy veteran is dead after a fire in Creek County early Sunday morning.

Firefighters said 76-year-old Gerald "Jerry" Bradford was trapped inside a portable home when the fire broke out.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Liberty Hill Fire chief Kevin Smythe said he lived alone.

Family members said the mobile structure Bradford was living in had been renovated into an apartment.

Family also said Bradford had limited mobility after a stroke in 2003.

Smythe said the fire started in the front of the home where the only entrance was.

Neighbors said that when they woke up Sunday morning, they saw the flames and alerted the man's family.

Neighbors said the 76-year-old man was trapped in the home by the time firefighters arrived, and no one was able to get to him.

"I went to the door and couldn't get in because of the smoke. Couldn't see nothing. The guy over there he got a flashlight, he came in and we still couldn't see nothing the black smoke was rolling too bad we couldn't do nothing," said neighbor Daniel Crofford.

Firefighters said the man was using portable heaters, but it's not clear if that was the cause.

The state fire marshal is investigating.