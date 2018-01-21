Woman Injured After Car Smashes Into Bartlesville Apartment

Police say a Bartlesville woman was injured after an elderly man smashed his car into an apartment building Sunday.

Reports say the man, driving a small pickup, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, smashing into a Madison Village apartment building at 3105 E. 4th Street around 3 p.m.

Police say a woman was inside and was pinned against the wall after the car smashed into the apartment.

Once crews arrived, they were able to get the woman out and into an ambulance within 10 minutes, police say.

Her condition is not known at this time.

Police say the man was not injured.