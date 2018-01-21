Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate after team's win
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz celebrates a touchdown with fans during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). A fan cheers during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Michael Perez). Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Monday, January 22 2018 1:39 AM EST2018-01-22 06:39:26 GMT
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...More >>
Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.More >>
Monday, January 22 2018 1:28 AM EST2018-01-22 06:28:13 GMT
Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.More >>
Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.More >>
Monday, January 22 2018 1:27 AM EST2018-01-22 06:27:53 GMT
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time...More >>
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.More >>
Monday, January 22 2018 1:01 AM EST2018-01-22 06:01:31 GMT
An indoor cycling track is opening in Detroit that is expected to draw bike riders from across the U.S. while giving inner-city youth an opportunity to participate in the fast-moving and growing sport.More >>
An indoor cycling track is opening in Detroit that is expected to draw bike riders from across the U.S. while giving inner-city youth an opportunity to participate in the fast-moving and growing sport.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans have taken to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.
The Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to this year's AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.
After the game, huge crowds gathered in neighborhoods around the city. There were no immediate reports of any problems.
Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the "Crisco Cops" greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.
During the fourth quarter, Philadelphia police posted an image of Crisco on Twitter. While urging fans to celebrate responsibly, they wrote, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.