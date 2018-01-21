Man apologizes, sentenced to 22 years for US terrorism plot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man apologizes, sentenced to 22 years for US terrorism plot

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who admitted receiving training in Syria to kill members of the U.S. military and then plotting to carry out an attack has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) apologized to his family and to the U.S. in remarks in federal court in Columbus on Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show the 26-year-old Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Judge Michael Watson cited the seriousness of the allegations against Mohamud and the need to deter others considering similar actions.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky asked for leniency, saying Mohamud was brainwashed while abroad and later abandoned his plot.

Mohamud said what he did was wrong and he fell into the trap of radicalization.

