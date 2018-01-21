Man apologizes, sentenced to 22 years for US terrorism plot

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Gold medalist: Nassar should have been imprisoned long ago

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Gold medalist: Nassar should have been imprisoned long ago

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed a land trade agreement that could lead to construction of a road through the heart of a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

US approves land exchange for road through Alaska refuge

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

Man apologizes, sentenced to 22 years for US terrorism plot

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

FDNY: 32 people hurt, some seriously, in apartment fire

A New Jersey town less than two miles from the George Washington Bridge is putting up a "keep out" sign for motorists seeking a shortcut to the world's busiest span.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers while being arrested for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

(AP Photo/Franklin County Sheriffís Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Franklin County Sheriffís Office shows Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud. Mohamud, of Columbus, accused in April 2015 of receiving training on weapons, combat a...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who admitted receiving training in Syria to kill members of the U.S. military and then plotting to carry out an attack has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud (ab-dee-RAH'-mahn shayk moh-HAH'-mud) apologized to his family and to the U.S. in remarks in federal court in Columbus on Monday.

Court documents unsealed last year show the 26-year-old Mohamud pleaded guilty more than two years ago to terrorism charges.

Judge Michael Watson cited the seriousness of the allegations against Mohamud and the need to deter others considering similar actions.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky asked for leniency, saying Mohamud was brainwashed while abroad and later abandoned his plot.

Mohamud said what he did was wrong and he fell into the trap of radicalization.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.