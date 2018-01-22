Flu Shots Offered By Oklahoma Caring Vans Program

The Oklahoma Caring Van Program is helping helping families fight the flu. The immunizations are at no charge for children, ages six weeks through 18 years old, who are uninsured.

Program officials say the immunizations are on a first come, first serve basis.

Oklahoma Caring Van Program

The van's schedule includes a stop Monday at the Bixby WIC office at 8120 East 126th Street South. The van will be at the office from 1 until 4 p.m.

The van will be in Tulsa later in the month.

Tuesday, January 30th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tulsa Peoria WIC office at 6831 South Peoria and on Wednesday, January 31 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tulsa Mingo WIC office at 9924 East 21st Street.