Street Work Continues At Tulsa's 21st And Peoria Intersection

The intersection of 21st and Peoria should be partially reopened this week after a broken water main forced it to be closed for repairs.

After replacing the pipe, workers poured new concrete and laid down new asphalt at the intersection over the weekend.

They're planning to have one lane open in each direction on 21st sometime early this week. No word yet on when the City of Tulsa will reopen Peoria.

Officials say the old 16-inch water main was already scheduled to be replaced when it broke.