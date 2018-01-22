City of Sand Springs Holding Budget Fair

Residents in Sand Springs have a chance Monday evening to offer input on the city's annual budget.

This year's Budget Fair is set for 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Sand Springs Municipal Building.

Residents will be able to hear from police, fire, parks and public works employees as well as ask questions about annual operations for budget priorities.

The City's annual budget year begins on July 1, 2018, and runs through June 30, 2019.