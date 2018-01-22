City of Sand Springs Holding Budget Fair

The City of Sand Springs will start installing multi-colored LED lights at one of the city's underpasses this week.More >>
The City of Sand Springs will start installing multi-colored LED lights at one of the city's underpasses this week.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Coweta man died in a traffic accident Sunday evening in Wagoner County. Troopers said the crash of a 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Christian Goree happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 72 about three miles south of Coweta.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Coweta man died in a traffic accident Sunday evening in Wagoner County. Troopers said the crash of a 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Christian Goree happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 72 about three miles south of Coweta.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!