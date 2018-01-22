Coweta Man Killed In Wagoner County Car Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Coweta man died in a highway crash Sunday evening in Wagoner County.

Troopers said the crash of 21-year-old Christian Goree's 2008 Chevy Impala happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 72 about three miles south of Coweta.

The OHP report says Goree was headed north when he swerved for an unknown reason, causing his car to go off the highway and roll two-and-a-half times.

Troopers say the driver was thrown from the car. In their report, it states Goree was not wearing his seat belt.

The OHP says what caused him to swerve remains under investigation.