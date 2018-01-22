Multi-Colored LED Lights Planned For Sand Springs Highway Bridge

The City of Sand Springs will start installing multi-colored LED lights at one of the city's underpasses this week.

In a post on its Facebook page, the city says it'll add a total of 10 light fixtures at the Main Street underpass of Highway 412.

They posted examples of how the multi-colored, programmable lights would look like.

Sand Springs leaders say with the location being south of downtown and near the new Riverwest development, it'll be helpful with even more traffic coming to the area.

City leaders posted on Facebook, that designers, contractors and staff met last week to go through the last minute details and they'll start work on the bridge on Monday.

They say drivers need to be prepared as there could be some traffic issues over the next month as the contractor puts up the lights.