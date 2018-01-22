Hartshorne 5th Grader Gets Her First Basket In Championship Game - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hartshorne 5th Grader Gets Her First Basket In Championship Game

HARTSHORNE, Oklahoma -

A Pittsburg County fifth grader's dream came true Friday night.  Eli got to play during the championship basketball game last week and scored a basket because of some good sportsmanship. 

Eli loves playing with Hartshorne's fifth grade team, but had never actually played in a game until Friday night when her coach put her in.

That game was the fifth grade championship and against Hartshorne's rival, Wilburton.

Eli got the ball, dribbled to the ball up the lane, put up a shot and missed.  That is when a player on the other team rebounded the ball, but handed it back to Eli.

She tried again and missed.  And again, the Wilburton girls rebounded and handed the ball back to Eli.  The third time is a charm with Eli putting up the shot and scored two points for her team.  The crowd went wild.

It was a sweet moment to see not only her teammates cheering her on, but also the other team encouraging her.  Both coaches say it shows how "kindness can begin on the elementary basketball court."

Eli's team, by the way, won the game and are the fifth grade champions.

