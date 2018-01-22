Eufaula 1st Grader Called A "Hero" For Helping Save Dog - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eufaula 1st Grader Called A "Hero" For Helping Save Dog

McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Eufaula first grader is being called a hero by his family after recently helping save his grandparent's pregnant dog from an icy pond.

The family says seven-year-old Mason Downum was outside playing when he saw his grandparent's dog "Zuma" fall through the ice on a nearby pond.

Of course, for a little boy, it might be tempting to try to go out and save the dog himself, but that's not what Mason did.  He says he listened to the warnings his parents gave him about the dangers of frozen ponds and ran and got his grandparents.  

His grandpa, Ivan Musselman, is a former OHP Lake Patrol trooper.  But it was Mason who came up with the idea for his grandpa use his flat bottom boat to go out and rescue Zuma.

"Because it wouldn't sink and it would break the ice with the weight on it. And he got a pole to paddle with so he could get out there with Zuma to get her," said Mason Downum.

And it all worked out.  Mason's grandpa rescued Zuma and she is just fine.  Mason's dad is also a state trooper and Mason says that's what he plans to be when he grows up.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
