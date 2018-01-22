Suspect Arrested In Texas School Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect Arrested In Texas School Shooting


ITALY, Texas -

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting at Italy high School, in Ellis County.

Newsradio 1080 KRLD has been in contact with city officials, and with the county sheriff, and they describe the scene as ‘very chaotic’.

The sheriff is not yet sharing any details of the shooting other than saying that they have a suspect in custody.

Italy High School is on lockdown.  Nearby Stafford Elementary School is also on lockdown.

Air Evac is airlifting one person to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, according to reports.

There is no word on whether there are any other victims.

From a County Commissioner in Ellis County:

