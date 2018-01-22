Beset by traffic via navigation apps, town restricts access

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed a land trade agreement that could lead to construction of a road through the heart of a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

A New Jersey town less than two miles from the George Washington Bridge is putting up a "keep out" sign for motorists seeking a shortcut to the world's busiest span.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers while being arrested for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

(AP Photo/David Porter). A do not enter street sign stands in Leonia, N.J., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, where local officials are trying to reduce traffic congestion on their way to the nearby George Washington Bridge into New York. As a response to navi...

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - A town less than two miles from the George Washington Bridge is putting up the "keep out" sign for motorists seeking a shortcut to the world's busiest span.

As a response to navigation apps that re-route some of the tens of thousands of vehicles headed to the bridge each morning, the New Jersey town of Leonia started barring the use of side streets to non-residents during the morning and evening commutes Monday. Violators could face a $200 fine.

Local officials and police have said the decision isn't a hasty one and that they've done extensive studies of traffic patterns.

Police Chief Thomas Rowe said studies have shown more than 2,000 vehicles often pass through town from just one of the three exits off Interstate 95. Leonia has about 9,200 residents and a police force of 18.

"We are in a unique situation here," Rowe said. "We are a small town in a very busy area with a very small police force."

Maria Favale, who has lived in Leonia for nearly 30 years, said recently she tried to get to her church one morning through the congested downtown and nearly gave up.

Standing outside the borough hall Monday, she noticed a marked difference: Fewer cars.

"I don't know if it's because it's the first day and people are worried about tickets, but it's been great," Favale said. "It's beautiful; so peaceful. I can't believe it."

More than 140,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day, most during commuting hours, and when there is an accident, lane closure or other problem, it has a ripple effect. On one such day in 2014, a woman in Leonia was struck and dragged by a school bus and later died.

Leonia's traffic problems have been exacerbated in the last several years as navigation apps such as Waze have exploded in popularity. They are programmed to send motorists to faster routes - and not necessarily with regard for where those routes go, Rowe said.

"Any road that's open can be used regardless of topography, width, whether it's through a school zone," he said. "Sometimes I think they need to do a better job of seeing whether a road is suitable for cut-through traffic."

That said, Rowe said Waze has been "extremely helpful and extremely cooperative" and has changed its app to reflect the road closures.

Rowe said his officers initially will give motorists warnings, but will eventually begin writing tickets.

Leonia's plan has struck a chord around the world: Rowe and Mayor Judah Zeigler have fielded interview requests from France and Canada, as well as from the major television networks and CNN.

Road crews have been putting "Do Not Enter" signs on about 60 side streets in town. Residents are exempted from the restrictions, if they display a yellow tag hanging from their rearview mirror. About 1,400 tags had been mailed to residents as of last week.

"If we never write one ticket, I'd be very happy" Rowe said. "Hopefully it will change people's driving behavior; that's the goal here."

