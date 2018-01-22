Creek County Dispatcher Dies Suddenly While On Duty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Creek County Dispatcher Dies Suddenly While On Duty

Chris Hinojosa. Chris Hinojosa.
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A Creek County dispatcher died suddenly while on duty over the weekend. Chris Hinojosa apparently suffered some sort of medical event, the sheriff's office said.

Hinojosa got up to take a break Saturday night and didn't come back, the deputy sheriff said. A co-worker went to check on him and found him dead.

The medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.

Hinojosa had worked for the department for a few months. Before that, he served as a Claremore dispatcher and reserve officer for Kaw City.

He was engaged to be married and also leaves two step-children as well as other family.

His friends and family have set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. If you want to help, visit their GoFundMe page.

