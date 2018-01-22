15-year-old girl shot at Texas school; boy, 16, arrested

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed a land trade agreement that could lead to construction of a road through the heart of a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed a land trade agreement that could lead to construction of a road through the heart of a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

A New Jersey town less than two miles from the George Washington Bridge is putting up a "keep out" sign for motorists seeking a shortcut to the world's busiest span.

A New Jersey town less than two miles from the George Washington Bridge is putting up a "keep out" sign for motorists seeking a shortcut to the world's busiest span.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...

A Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers while being arrested for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers while being arrested for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

ITALY, Texas (AP) - A 15-year-old student in Texas was injured in a shooting in her high school cafeteria Monday morning and a 16-year-old boy, also a student at the school, was taken into custody, sheriff's officials said.

The girl was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas following the shooting in the town of Italy, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas, said Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. Fitzgerald said he did not know how many students were in the cafeteria at Italy High School when the shooting happened at about 7:50 a.m.

Lee Joffre, superintendent of the Italy Independent School District, which has about 600 students, said the shooter left the building immediately after opening fire. Sheriff's officials say the boy was found and taken into custody without incident.

Fitzgerald and Joffre both said at a news conference that they don't know the relationship between the victim and shooter. Neither knew the girl's condition, and Parkland spokeswoman April Foran said she could give no information.

Joffre would not say whether the suspect had any previous disciplinary issues at the school. He said that when the district officials became aware there was an active shooter, the district "immediately took action to get our students in a safe position."

Joffre said the district is now working to reunite parents with their children. He said it was also working to make sure grief counseling was available for students.

"This is a trying time for our community and out school," he said.

Italy, which promotes itself as "The Biggest Little Town In Texas," has about 2,000 residents and is located just off Interstate 35 between Dallas and Waco.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.