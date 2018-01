US approves land exchange for road through Alaska refuge

Dem, GOP leaders already blame each other as shutdown looms

Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry Nassar

Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.

Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signed a land trade agreement that could lead to construction of a road through the heart of a national wildlife refuge in Alaska.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Trump's attempts to show voter fraud appear to have stalled

Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at her high school in a small town south of Dallas.

An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.

FDNY: 32 people have been taken to hospitals _ some with serious injuries _ following a fire in a Brooklyn apartment building.

A New Jersey town less than two miles from the George Washington Bridge is putting up a "keep out" sign for motorists seeking a shortcut to the world's busiest span.

Many federal employees are starting a workweek with confusion and anxiety over a government shutdown that will lock hundreds of thousands of them out of their jobs.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers while being arrested for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed a land trade agreement Monday that could lead to construction of a road through a national wildlife refuge in Alaska, portraying the exchange as a people-versus-wildlife issue.

Environmental groups have said they will fight to keep a road out of Izembek National Wildlife Refuge and its internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl.

Surrounded by Alaska officials in Washington, D.C., Zinke signed the agreement swapping up to 0.8 square miles (2 square kilometers) of federal refuge for lands of equal value owned by King Cove Native Corp.

King Cove, a fishing community of about 900 people sandwiched between ocean and mountains, wants the road for land access to an all-weather airport at the community of Cold Bay.

King Cove, Cold Bay and the Izembek refuge are near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula, the body of land in Alaska's southwest corner that juts toward the Aleutian Islands.

Strong winds and the challenging King Cove area landscape frequently prompt flight cancellations. Residents for decades have sought a road link to Cold Bay, the site of an airport built during World War II that features one of Alaska's longest runways.

"It's more than just a road," Zinke said at the signing event. "It's an idea and value that people really do matter."

Zinke said the 12-mile (19-kilometer) section of the road through the refuge would cause no harm to wildlife but would make a difference to children or mothers who need to get to a hospital. He said the road is a priority for President Donald Trump.

"The president want to make sure the people's voice is heard," he said

Supporters say a one-lane, gravel road would carry medical patients and private traffic but would be closed to commercial uses such as transporting fish.

Congress in 1997 addressed the King Cove transportation issue with a $37.5 million appropriation for water access to Cold Bay that included a $9 million hovercraft. The Aleutians East Borough, the regional governing body, took the vessel out of service after deciding it was too expensive and unreliable to operate.

A road would split an isthmus as narrow as 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) wide. The isthmus is the southern border of the 150-square-mile (390-square kilometer) Izembek Lagoon, holding one of the world's largest beds of eelgrass, a rich food source for Pacific brant geese, endangered Steller's eider sea ducks and other migratory birds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2013 concluded that a road through the isthmus could cause irrevocable damage to the watershed. Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell agreed with a Fish and Wildlife analysis that found a land exchange could not compensate for the special qualities of existing wildlife refuge lands.

"You can't make a fair trade for this kind of wilderness, because there's nothing else like it," said Randi Spivak, public lands program director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. "This land swap violates the purpose of the refuge. It will devastate wildlife and destroy congressionally designated wilderness."

Spivak said King Cove residents have other, safer options for emergency flights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.