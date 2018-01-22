OSBI investigates fatal Sallisaw officer-involved shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSBI investigates fatal Sallisaw officer-involved shooting

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it's looking into an officer-involved shooting in which a 37-year-old man was mortally wounded during a confrontation with officers in Sallisaw.

Investigators say the shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after an officer pulled over a car driven by Duane Atchley in a hospital parking lot. Officers say Atchley physically assaulted the officer as well as a second officer who arrived to assist.

At some point the first officer shot Atchley, who died from the gunshot wound. The OSBI did not identify the officers involved.

The OSBI says it was asked to investigate the circumstances of the shooting by the Sallisaw Police Department. OSBI agents will prepare a report for the district attorney, who will decide if the shooting was justified.

